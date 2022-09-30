Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 167,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154,657 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,613,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

