Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.81. 155,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.68 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

