Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,586.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 346,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 109,493 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. 671,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141,161. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.