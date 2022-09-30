Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,440. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

