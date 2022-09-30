Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $671,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.02. 159,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

