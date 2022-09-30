Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $671,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.02. 159,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.