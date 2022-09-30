Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,098 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $206,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

