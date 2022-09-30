Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 108 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:A traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.43. 17,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,192. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.69.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

