Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. 31,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,753. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.33 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

