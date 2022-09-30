Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 5,534 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

