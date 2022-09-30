Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 650 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 402,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,073. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

