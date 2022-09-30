Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.49. The company had a trading volume of 67,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

