Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,169,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average is $185.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

