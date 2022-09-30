Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 108 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $212.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,997. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.66 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.59.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.40.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

