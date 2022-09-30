Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 166 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $161.97. 30,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.