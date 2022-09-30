Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 10.33%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

