Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

