Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHS. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $581.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

