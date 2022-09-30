Chihuahua Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.46 Million (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Chihuahua has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Chihuahua coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chihuahua has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $107,310.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chihuahua should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chihuahua using one of the exchanges listed above.

