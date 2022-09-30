Chihuahua Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.46 Million (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Chihuahua has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Chihuahua coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chihuahua has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $107,310.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Chihuahua
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Chihuahua
Receive News & Updates for Chihuahua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chihuahua and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.