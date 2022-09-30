Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Chimerix Trading Up 5.1 %
CMRX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,267. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.15.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chimerix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 568,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chimerix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $3,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
