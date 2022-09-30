Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Chimerix Trading Up 5.1 %

CMRX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,267. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chimerix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 568,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chimerix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $3,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

See Also

