China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.14 on Monday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

