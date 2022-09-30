Christopher Harborne Buys 13,675 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 13,675 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,277,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,500,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne acquired 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne bought 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne bought 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne bought 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $405,579.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,185. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $82,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

