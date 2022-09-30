CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CFFHF has been the subject of several other reports. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

CFFHF stock opened at 0.33 on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

