Citigroup Boosts Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target to $11.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 641.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

