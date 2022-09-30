Citigroup Cuts Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Price Target to €39.00

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from €50.00 ($51.02) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SOTDY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.7 %

SOTDY stock opened at 18.00 on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of 17.82 and a 12 month high of 18.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

