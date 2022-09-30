Citigroup Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $73.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Autoliv Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Autoliv by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 59.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 685,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

