Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,883.3 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Clariant stock remained flat at $15.25 during midday trading on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.
Clariant Company Profile
