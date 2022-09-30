Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $181.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $180.31 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

