Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of BGSF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 534,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BGSF by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BGSF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $119.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

