Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,962 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GrafTech International worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100,282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 481,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,437,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 666,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAF opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on EAF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

