Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

DEO opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $163.50 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average of $186.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

