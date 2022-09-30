Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.53. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

