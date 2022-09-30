Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.33 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

