Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.9 %

CB opened at $183.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.22 and a 200 day moving average of $199.50.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.