Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

NYSE ECL opened at $145.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

