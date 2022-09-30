Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Starbucks stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

