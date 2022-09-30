Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.95. The stock had a trading volume of 96,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

