Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Exelon by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 194,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,595. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

