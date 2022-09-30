Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,684 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 801,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,298,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

