Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

