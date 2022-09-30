CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 386 ($4.66) on Monday. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 332.25 ($4.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 389.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 378.77. The company has a market cap of £61.42 million and a PE ratio of 5,628.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

