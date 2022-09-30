Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cochlear Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of CHEOY traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.4489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cochlear

Separately, Citigroup cut Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cochlear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

