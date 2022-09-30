Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of JVA stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
