Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.7 days.
Cogeco Price Performance
CGECF stock remained flat at $42.68 during midday trading on Friday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.
About Cogeco
