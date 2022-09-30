Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.7 days.

Cogeco Price Performance

CGECF stock remained flat at $42.68 during midday trading on Friday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

