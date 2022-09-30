Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.25 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.