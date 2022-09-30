Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CNS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 165,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 808,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 654,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.