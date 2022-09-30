Combo (COMB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Combo (COMB) traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Combo has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Combo coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Combo has traded 114.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Combo

Combo was first traded on September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Combo is www.comboos.com/#. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Combo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Combo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Combo using one of the exchanges listed above.

