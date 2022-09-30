Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.8% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 105,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 270,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 56,396 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 65,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

