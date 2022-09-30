Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $29.62. 1,202,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,316,348. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

