Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 1,872,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,316,348. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

