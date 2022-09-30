Comparing Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) & Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Daré Bioscience and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daré Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,858.04%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Daré Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

8.7% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daré Bioscience N/A -89.76% -58.86% Sonnet BioTherapeutics -3,792.35% -243.91% -161.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$38.70 million ($0.46) -2.20 Sonnet BioTherapeutics $480,000.00 12.89 -$24.98 million N/A N/A

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Daré Bioscience.

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. Its products in advanced clinical development include Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder. The company's Phase 1-ready products are DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in hormone therapy; DARE-VVA1, a vaginally delivered formulation of tamoxifen to treat vulvar and vaginal atrophy in patients with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth and broader luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization treatment plan, as well as DARE-PTB1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth. Its products in pre-clinical stage include DARE-LARC1, a combination product designed to provide reversible contraception; ADARE-204 and ADARE-214, an injectable formulations of etonogestrel to provide contraception over 6-month and 12-month periods; and DARE-RH1, a non-hormonal contraception for men and women. The company entered into license agreement with Organon & Co. and Organon International GmbH to commercialize XACIATO. Daré Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead candidate is SON-1010, a fully human version of interleukin 12 for the treatment non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics PTE, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin 6. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

